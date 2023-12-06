THE SENATE on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill that seeks to waive entrance examination fees for poor graduates or graduating students in private colleges.

Under Senate Bill 2441, students may avail themselves of the exemption if they belong to the top 10% of their graduating class and if their combined household income is below the poverty threshold defined by the National Economic and Development Authority.

The measure also mandates the Commission on Higher Education to sanction officials and employees of private higher education institutions that refuse to comply with the waiver. — John Victor D. Ordoñez