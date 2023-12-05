COTABATO CITY — The hunt for two suspects in Sunday’s deadly bombing in Marawi City has widened to Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato provinces, following intelligence reports that they have slipped out of Lanao del Sur.

On Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, and Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Philippine Army commander, confirmed in separate statements to reporters that civilian tipsters, among them moderate Islamic missionaries, have volunteered information about the two Maranaos currently being hunted by security forces.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr. has also been assisting the joint police and military manhunt operations for Dawlah Islamiya members, Arseni Lumen Membisa and Wahab Sandigan Macabayao, said Mr. Nobleza.

“Our intelligence activities are supported by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front,” added Major Gen. Alex S. Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division which has jurisdiction over Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato provinces.

The two Dawlah Islamiya members are suspected of setting off the improvised explosive device (IED) that killed four people and injured dozens of others attending the first Sunday of Advent catholic mass at the Dimaporo gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi. — John Felix M. Unson