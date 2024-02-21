COTABATO CITY — Officials from Bangladesh were briefed by experts from the Bangsamoro government on “best practices” in calamity and disaster response operations as part of an activity facilitated by the World Food Program.

Bangladesh’s Cabinet Secretary on Coordination and Reforms Mahmudul H. Khan sat with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as representatives of the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), led by lawyer Hamad M. Abas, discussed rapid emergency response procedures.

Mr. Khan and his delegation from Bangladesh were given a thorough briefing on various strategies related to disasters, like mitigation thrusts; the deployment and mobilization of ambulances and high-speed rescue boats; the identification of potential disaster and calamity hazards; and social protection programs. — John Felix M. Unson