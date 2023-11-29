By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

ANOTHER Filipino caregiver who had been held hostage by Hamas militants was released on Tuesday as part of Israel’s truce with the Islamist group, Israel’s Embassy in Manila confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Israeli Embassy in Manila expresses great relief upon the release of Ms. Noralin “Nataly” Babadilla from captivity by Hamas after 53 days,” the embassy statement said, adding that the 60-year-old caregiver was undergoing medical evaluation at a hospital in Israel.

The embassy said Ms. Babadilla and her partner traveled to Kibbutz Nirim in Israel on Oct. 7 to visit friends and when the war erupted, Hamas militants murdered her partner.

Upon the imposition of a four-day truce, Hamas released 24 hostages, including Filipino caregiver Gelienor Pacheco, last Nov. 24. The Filipino is under the custody of the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

Under the deal, the truce could be extended if more hostages are released at a rate of 10 daily. Israel also agreed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

The embassy said there were still 173 people being held in Hamas captivity as of Wednesday, noting that over 1,200 people have been killed in Israel.

“The whole-of-government team tasked by the President shall welcome Noralin with open arms and provide her with all the necessary post-arrival support and assistance,” the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in a statement.

“Our deepest gratitude to the foreign governments who performed vital roles in securing Noralin’s release and safe passage,” the DMW said.

In a statement, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said all Filipinos caught up in the war have been accounted for.

At least 111 Filipinos have been evacuated from Gaza, with 109 of them already back in the Philippines. A total of 21 Palestinian spouses have also evacuated to the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ma. Teresita C. Daza told reporters in a WhatsApp message.

There are still 26 Filipinos in Gaza, which is under Alert Level 4 or forced repatriation, she added.