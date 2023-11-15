PALAWAN Representative Jose C. Alvarez called on Wednesday for swift action in digitalizing mining permits, citing the need to revise the “very obsolete” mining law and chop down the backlog of over 1,000 applications.

“Let us change the process, if there are items that could be digitalized so approvals would be automatic,” Mr. Alvarez, speaking in Filipino, said as he led the House Committee on Natural Resources meeting.

Danilo Delena, head of the Mining Tenements Management Division, clarified that despite over 1,000 pending applications, appeals and motions for reconsideration contribute to the perception of a 3,000 application backlog.

Party-list Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta, who pointed out that the web portal of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau reflected 3,000 pending applications, called for an investigation into the backlog, expressing concern that it may discourage both foreign and local investors.

On the sidelines of the committee meeting, Mr. Delena told BusinessWorld that two Declaration of Mining Project Feasibility (DMPF) permits have been approved, “Meaning to say, they can already start operating [their respective mining tenements,]” he said.

He added that nine exploration permits have been granted, and the bureau has endorsed the approval and renewal of MPSAs to the office of Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

In April 2021, former president Rodrigo R. Duterte signed Executive Order No. 130 that lifted the nine-year moratorium on new mineral agreements. Then-Department of Environment and Natural Resources secretary Roy Climatu issued an order removing the moratorium on Dec. 2021.

This repealed the order issued by the late former Environment Secretary Regina “Gina” L. Lopez, banning all prospective open-pit mines in the Philippines. Environment and indigenous rights groups called the move “a cruel Christmas gift.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz