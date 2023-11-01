By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

CONGRESSIONAL leaders in the Philippines are upbeat that Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida’s visit to Manila this weekend will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also bring forth economic benefits for both countries.

Highly anticipating Mr. Kishida’s speech before the Special Joint Session of the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives on Nov. 4, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said the Japan leader’s visit will “strengthen cooperation between two allies in confronting common challenges.”

In a Viber message on Wednesday, Mr. Zubiri confirmed that 17 senators will be attending the joint session of Congress.

In a statement, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez expressed optimism that Mr. Kishida’s visit will create new opportunities for the Philippines and Japan to cooperate in various fronts.

“We are optimistic that through our discussions, new pathways for collaboration and development will emerge, promising enhanced opportunities and a brighter future for all Filipinos, here and in Japan,” Mr. Romualdez said.

He added that the visit symbolizes the longstanding bond between the two countries “built on mutual respect, shared values, and a unified vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.”

A trilateral relationship among the Philippines, Japan and the US has emerged amid China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Along this line, Mr. Zubiri said he expected Mr. Kishida to push for the Reciprocal Access Agreement with the Philippines to allow both our troops train in Japan and the Philippines for better cooperation and interoperability.

The Senate leader is also looking at the possibility of Japan taking over “the failed projects of the Chinese government,” referring to the Philippines’ recent withdrawal of interest in official development assistance (ODA) deals with China.

Since the funding of big-ticket projects through China’s fund assistance has not materialized, Mr. Zubiri told reporters via Viber: “Let’s let Japan handle these projects.”

He stressed that Japan is the Philippines’ “largest bilateral source” of ODA, citing Department of Finance (DoF) data that it has amounted to $14.139 billion or P7.77 trillion over a 20-year period spanning three presidencies from 2001 to 2020.

Upon his scheduled arrival in Manila, Mr. Kishida will be meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Nov. 3 to discuss economic and security cooperation, the Palace said on Tuesday.

During his visit to Japan in February, Mr. Marcos expressed openness for a reciprocal military access agreement aimed at facilitating the presence of visiting forces if it would help defend Filipino fishermen in Philippine waters.

When Mr. Marcos visited to Tokyo last April, Japan also pledged P250 billion in aid to the Philippines in the next two years in its bid to reach middle-income status by 2025. — with a report from John Victor D. Ordoñez