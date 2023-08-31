KORONADAL CITY — The municipality of Kiblawan in Davao del Sur got an additional P4.5-million grant from a mining firm for community-empowerment projects in Blaan tribal domains.

Kiblawan Mayor Joel D.G. Calma told reporters Thursday that out of the amount received from Sagittarius Mines Inc., P3 million will go to activities that would boost the economic productivity of local residents.

Mr. Calma said the remaining P1.5 million will be for projects of the Kitab, a marketing cooperative comprised of Blaan farmers and entrepreneurs in Kiblawan’s hinterland villages of Kimlawis, Tacub, Abnate, and Bulol-salo. — John Felix M. Unson