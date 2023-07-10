COTABATO CITY — Philippine police seized P7.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City on Saturday night.

In separate statements on Monday, the Police Regional Office-9 and office of the Bureau of Customs in Zamboanga City said law enforcers intercepted 203 boxes of cigarettes with Indonesian brands aboard a motorized watercraft on its way to Pagadian City. The goods came from Sulu province, they said.

Police and Customs agents arrested six suspects for failing to present Customs and tariff clearances for the merchandise. — John Felix M. Unson