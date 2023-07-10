STATE auditors have flagged the National Youth Commission (NYC) for failing to implement a program against drug abuse by out-of-school youth and street children.

It a 2022 audit report uploaded on its website on June 29, the Commission on Audit (CoA) blamed “inadequate planning, supervision and monitoring” for the less-than-stellar results of the agency’s projects with the Dangerous Drugs Board.

The projects included the creation of Special Drug Education Centers and a communication plan on youth drug abuse.

The commission and Board were given P1.35 million for the project that was supposed to run from March to December 2021. NYC later sought an extension until December 2022.

The commission did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz