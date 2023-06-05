THE PHILIPPINE Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has warned the public against an illegal gambling website based in the United States using the link www.starspangled200.org.

PAGCOR reported that the link, which redirects to an illegal gambling platform (www.globeinternational.info), has been printed on almost 800,000 registered vehicle plates in Maryland, USA under the guise of being a website promoting the state’s history.

“PAGCOR has nothing to do with the said websites, as well as the gaming activities happening therein. As the country’s gaming regulator, PAGCOR does not condone illegal online gambling,” PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said in a statement.

“Engaging or betting on illegal gambling activities is not only a criminal act; it also takes away from the government billions of pesos in revenues which can be used to fund priority programs that will benefit a greater number of Filipinos,” he said.

The PAGCOR head said they are continuously working with various government and law enforcement agencies “to ensure that our gaming policies are in place and the online gaming platforms that we regulate are safe and credible.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson