PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will seek a review of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and United States during his visit to Washington next month, according to the presidential palace.

Officials from both countries would discuss their commitments to the 70-year-old accord, he told DZRB radio, based on a transcript sent by the Presidential Communications Office.

“It has to evolve,” Mr. Marcos Jr. said, citing the changing geopolitical landscape because of tensions in the South China Sea, the conflict between China and self-ruled Taiwan and nuclear threats from North Korea.

In February, Mr. Marcos widened US access to military bases in the Philippines under their 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Mr. Marcos said he would also meet with top US officials to discuss “green bonds,” which are financial instruments linked to climate change solutions and are specific projects to help reduce carbon emissions.

He will meet with US President Joseph R. Biden at the White House on May 1.

In a statement last week, the White House said the two leaders would “review opportunities” to deepen economic cooperation, invest in the clean energy transition and ensure respect for human rights.

“The two leaders will also discuss regional matters and coordinate efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza