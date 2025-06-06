LISTED Basic Energy Corp. is set to begin processing the necessary permits for its proposed solar power project in Bolinao, Pangasinan, after securing a certificate from the government.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Basic Energy said the Department of Energy (DoE) granted the company a certificate of authority (CoA) for its proposed solar energy operating contract (SEOC) application for the Pangasinan solar project.

The CoA allows the developer to secure the necessary permits and tenurial instruments for the project.

It also grants the privilege to procure these requirements beyond the operating contract’s 25-year period.

Following the grant of the certificate, Basic Energy said it will start obtaining approvals from relevant national agencies and local government units. This includes conducting a system impact study, which deter-mines the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate the new connection.

The company has one year to fulfill its obligations under the CoA before the DoE issues the SEOC.

The planned solar farm is estimated to span approximately 37 hectares and is expected to generate at least 47 megawatts peak (MWp) of electricity based on a preliminary study.

The solar project is scheduled for completion and commissioning by early 2027.

Basic Energy aims to develop 500 MW of wind and 500 MW of solar energy projects by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera