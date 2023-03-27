THE PHILIPPINES posted 1,298 coronavirus infections in the past week, with a daily average of 185, the Department of Health said on Monday.

The daily average was 11% higher than a week earlier, the agency said in a bulletin. There were 10 severe and critical cases.

It verified 60 more deaths, none of which occurred on Mar. 13 to 26. It added that 285 of 2,041 intensive care unit (ICU) beds had been used as of Mar. 26, while 2,690 of 16,335 non-ICU beds were occupied. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza