THE GOVERNMENT’S Paleng-QR program, which aims to expand the country’s digital payment system, has been launched in Bohol, the first stop for the Central Visayas region.

In a statement on Thursday, digital banking and money app company Maya, the first financial services platform to adopt QR Ph, said cashless transactions are now available at the public market in Tagbilaran City, the capital of Bohol.

“Small merchants and Filipino consumers are not only enjoying a hassle-free payment experience for their everyday transactions with Maya QR but also creating a financial footprint that allows them to access more advanced banking services offered by Maya,” said Maya Head of Enterprise Business Mar Lazaro.

Apart from vendors at the public market, tricycle drivers as well as other micro, small and medium enterprises are also encouraged to adopt the cashless payment system.

The Paleng-QR Ph initiative, led by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Department of Interior and Local Government, was initially rolled out last year in Baguio City in northern Philippines and in Davao City in the south.