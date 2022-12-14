CONSTRUCTION of the University of the Philippines (UP) campus within the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac has started, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCDA said the new satellite campus of the state-owned academic institution broke ground on Dec. 5 with the Department of Public Works and Highways in charge of phase 1 of the construction.

It is targeted for completion by September 2023.

The campus will occupy a 3.4-hectare plot within the New Clark City.

“The UP-New Clark City satellite campus is envisioned to become UP’s hub for education, research, training and collaboration, focusing on sustainable development,” the BCDA said.

“This learning center also aims to provide support to the BCDA and other stakeholders in the development of New Clark City as the country’s next smart, sustainable and green city,” it added.

There is also a planned main university area that will be located in a separate 76-hectare property within New Clark City.

“Based on its masterplan, the satellite campus will be composed of a university plaza, administration building, university park, outdoor parking, service corridor, two academic buildings, a seating area, campus boulevard, gateway plaza, academic plaza, community garden, and a river parkway,” the BCDA said.

“Once completed, UP’s main campus and satellite campus in New Clark City will be introduced as an academic hub offering inter-, multi- and trans-disciplinary studies that will help catalyze national development.

Meanwhile, UP President Danilo L. Concepcion disclosed that the university is also eyeing to transfer the UP Open University to the New Clark City.

He added that the New Clark City will include another branch of the Philippine General Hospital and a National Institute of Health for research on health sciences. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave