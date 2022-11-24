EMMANUEL Rufino R. Ledesma, Jr., former head of the government agency in charge of power assets privatization, has been appointed as acting president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Malacañang announced on Thursday.

Mr. Ledesma took his oath on Thursday, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement. “He is also a member of the expert panel and board of directors,” it said.

The former investment banker previously served as president and CEO of the state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (PSALM) Corporation.

State insurer PhilHealth had been implicated in major corruption issues, including fraudulent schemes. Various groups, including business chambers, have been calling on the government to reform the institution to ensure a competent implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.

The law, which automatically enrols all Filipinos in PhilHealth, seeks to enhance the delivery of healthcare services. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza