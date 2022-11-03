THE GOVERNMENT has sent a 28-man team to two provinces in the Mindanao region in southern Philippines to help fix logistics problems, as the death toll from Typhoon Nalgae (Paeng) reached 150.

“The team will set up water purifiers in various communities with limited to no supply of clean water,” the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in a statement. “Some will also help in the ongoing operations to clear the roads affected by massive flooding and landslides.”

The MMDA team brought with them 40 units of portable water purification systems that can filter 180 gallons of water per hour, and some materials for road clearing operations. The team will work with the Philippine Army in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. this week ordered agencies to prioritize the delivery of clean water to typhoon victims.

The local disaster agency said 128 people were hurt, while 36 people were still missing. The typhoon had affected 3.96 million people from 1.31 million families in 74 provinces, it said in a bulletin.

Nalgae, which left the Philippines on Monday afternoon, affected 15,162 houses, 2,194 of which were totally destroyed. Housing damage was estimated at P17.29 million.

Brownouts were experienced in 354 cities and municipalities, while water supply disruptions were felt in 20 areas.

It said Paeng had damaged 499 road and 120 bridge sections, while 121 seaports and nine airports were affected.

The Philippines is among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change. It is visited by at least 20 typhoons every year, five of which are destructive. — KATA