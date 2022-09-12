A CONGRESSMAN has urged his peers to approve a bill that seeks to create courts in Dinagat Islands in southern Philippines.

“At present, there are no municipal trial court branches to be found in our seven municipalities, while reaching branches of the Caraga Regional Trial Court could take hours, if not days, of accumulated travel by land and sea,” Dinagat Islands Rep. Alan B. Ecleo said in a sponsorship speech in plenary on Monday.

House Bill 325 seeks to create a regional trial court branch and municipal trial court branch in San Jose, plus one more in Basilia.

“We seek to make the administration of justice in the province of Dinagat Islands more expedient and accessible to the public,” he said. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo