AN ELECTRON MICROSCOPIC image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18. — CYNTHIA S. GOLDSMITH, RUSSELL REGNERY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

The Philippines has detected its first case of monkeypox in a citizen who arrived from abroad last week, the health department said Friday.

The 31-year-old patient — who traveled to countries with documented monkeypox cases — is “recovering well” and is under home isolation, health agency Director Beverly Ho said at a televised briefing. Ten close contacts of the case are being monitored under quarantine, she said. — Bloomberg

