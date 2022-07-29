Home The Nation Philippines detects first case of monkeypox
The Philippines has detected its first case of monkeypox in a citizen who arrived from abroad last week, the health department said Friday.
The 31-year-old patient — who traveled to countries with documented monkeypox cases — is “recovering well” and is under home isolation, health agency Director Beverly Ho said at a televised briefing. Ten close contacts of the case are being monitored under quarantine, she said. — Bloomberg