ELECTRICITY distributor Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) has started pre-construction work for the second phase of the underground cabling project in Davao City, an official of the Aboitiz-led company said.

“Currently, we are in final coordination with telecommunication companies and the LGU (local government unit) for the work to commence this June 2022,” Fermin P. Edillon, DLPC Reputation Enhancement Department head, told BusinessWorld in an email interview.

Phase 2 of the project expands coverage within the downtown area, fanning out further from the cluster of city government buildings and commercial establishments that were part of the initial phase.

Mr. Edillon said several road markings for the excavation are also in place and actual construction work along Ramon Magsaysay Avenue is targeted to start by mid-June.

He noted that project implementation is continuing despite numerous challenges such as mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, road right of way, weather conditions, work schedule limitations in consideration of road congestion, and delayed delivery of overseas procured materials.

The transfer of utility cables underground is mandated under a Davao City ordinance passed in 2017, but DLPC rolled out pilot work earlier in partnership with the local government and other utility firms. — Maya M. Padillo