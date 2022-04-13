SEARCH and rescue operations continued on Wednesday in parts of east-central Philippines that were struck by landslides and flooding triggered by days of rains brought by storm Agaton, with international name Megi.

In Eastern Visayas, the police regional office deployed more teams in Leyte, one of the most affected provinces where at least 21 people in one community died from a landslide.

More than 40 people have been reported dead, based on the national disaster management agency’s tally, but the official death toll is expected to go higher based on incoming reports from local authorities.

Almost 581,000 people have been affected, including 42,354 who were displaced and mostly staying in 348 evacuation centers.

Search and rescue efforts were focused in Baybay city, a mountainous area prone to landslides in the eastern Philippines, which has seen the majority of casualties so far, data from police and disaster agencies showed. Images on social media showed bodies, including those of children, being pulled from under thick mud during rescue operations.

Meanwhile, survivors were still being evacuated from flooded areas, Philippine Coast Guard Spokesperson Armando A. Balilo told a public briefing on Wednesday.

“Water systems here have been bogged down so our problem is drinking water,” Norberto Oja, a health officer in Baybay, told DZRH radio station. The city has also sought help from nearby areas to boost its healthcare capacity, he added.

Baybay Mayor Jose Carlos Cari told DZMM radio station, “There’s aid like food and medicines but the problem is management in evacuation centers.”

Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the national disaster agency, told DZRH radio station rescuers had to be cautious because it was still raining in some areas and the risk of landslides was still high.

“The landslides reached far beyond the hazard area, up to relatively safer areas of the community,” he said.

DAMAGE ON AGRI, INFRA

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday said manpower and equipment resources remain on the ground and are continuously undertaking clearing operations.

It said 29 road sections — 13 in Western Visayas, 2 in Central Visayas, and 14 in Eastern Visayas — were still closed to traffic as of 7:00 a.m. of Wednesday, mainly due to flooding, landslide, rockslide, and road cut, among others.

Another 29 road sections — including those in Calabarzon, three Visayas regions, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Soccsksargen — were reported to have limited access due to soil slope collapse, flooding, landslide, road slip, soil erosion, fallen trees/debris, sinking/damaged paved road, scouring of shoulder, settled foundation, and damaged bridge approach.

“Efforts are in full swing with men and machinery deployed at various points to clear roadblocks brought by tropical depression Agaton, specifically in the Visayas,” DPWH Secretary Roger G. Mercado said.

Assessment of the infrastructure damage cost in most regions were still ongoing, according to the department.

For Region 13 or Caraga, the initial damage estimate stood at P145.390 million.

“Partial cost of damage is at P145.390 million (for Region 13 only); assessment still on-going in other affected areas,” the DPWH said in a statement.

In agriculture, crop damage estimate has risen to P423.8 million, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Damage and losses have been reported in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga, affecting 6,557 farmers, with volume of production loss at 25,165 metric tons (MT) and 10,920 hectares of agricultural areas.

Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, and livestock.

Rice is the most affected crop with damage amounting P403.5 million, affecting 10,729 hectares or 24,738 MT.

This is followed by high-value crops, such as banana and cacao, at P17.1 million, corn at P3.2 million, and livestock and poultry at P5,000.

The department said assessment of damage and losses in the agri-fisheries sector are ongoing.

FAIR WEATHER

Agaton, which developed into a tropical storm over the weekend, dissipated on Wednesday morning after days of moderate but almost continuous rains over central and southern parts of the country, according to state weather agency PAGASA.

Improved weather conditions are expected across the country in the coming days, except for scattered rains and thunderstorms in eastern parts of the Visayas and northern parts of Mindanao.

“On Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday, and Easter Sunday (April 14 – 17), generally fair weather conditions apart from isolated passing rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening,” PAGASA said in a special weather bulletin as the mainly Catholic Philippines goes on holiday for the Holy Week. — Marifi S. Jara, Arjay L. Balinbin, Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson, and Reuters