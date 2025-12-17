Following the passage of a social media ban for under-16 in Australia, the Philippines is better off regulating its use than imposing a total ban, according to TikTok on Monday.

Bea Bautista, TikTok’s head of communications for the Philippines, said the platform supports regulation over outright restriction, citing research showing that helping children build healthy digital habits is more effective than imposing blanket bans.

“Because when you restrict people from using platforms like TikTok, they will always find a way back,” Ms. Bautista said during the launch of the platform’s new in-app Time and Digital Well-being page.

“What we’ve found is that it’s more effective to educate users on building healthy digital habits and to support them through tools like these,” she added.

Last week, Australia became the first country to impose a minimum age requirement for social media use. Under the law, widely used platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube are required to restrict access for users under 16. Companies that fail to comply may face fines of up to A$49.5 million (P1.92 billion).

The ban followed a government-commissioned study conducted earlier this year, which found that 96% of Australian children had been exposed to harmful online content.

Several countries, particularly in Europe, have since expressed interest in adopting similar measures.

In the Philippines, Senator Panfilo M. Lacson filed a bill earlier this year seeking to ban social media use among individuals under 18, citing the need to protect the mental and emotional well-being of children.

The measure references a study by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warning that children are particularly vulnerable to cyberbullying, online harassment, and body image pressure.

Meanwhile, psychologist and TikTok content creator Riyan Portuguez said that given the Philippines’ high social media usage and the fact that many children are digital natives, imposing outright restrictions may not be the most effective approach.

She said it would be more beneficial to educate young users on responsible and balanced social media use, noting that children are likely to seek access to these platforms regardless of restrictions.

“So it’s really about regulation and balance — how we can guide young people to use these platforms responsibly,” she told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the event.

As part of its efforts to help young users manage their social media use by helping manage their screen time and digital well-being, TikTok introduced its new Time and Digital Well-being in-app feature.

“The Time and Well-being page is a new and innovative tool by TikTok that allows users to take control of and empower their online experience,” Peachy A. Paderna, TikTok’s public policy manager for the Philippines, told BusinessWorld.

The page includes features such as an affirmation journal, breathing exercises, and sound generation tools designed to support users’ emotional and mental well-being. It can be accessed through TikTok’s settings and privacy options.

Ms. Paderna said that TikTok has other digital safety initiatives, including its #ThinkTwice campaign, which encourages users to better evaluate online information. They have also collaborated with government agencies against online scams. — Edg Adrian A. Eva