XIAOMI Corp.’s new entry-level phone REDMI 15C is now available in the Philippines.

Pricing for the REDMI 15C starts at P5,299 for the 4-gigabyte (GB) memory + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB+128GB model costs P5,799 and the 8GB+256GB model is priced at P6,599. It is now available via Xiaomi’s online and offline stores.

It comes in four colors, namely Midnight Black, Mint Green, Moonlight Blue, and Twilight Orange³, with Moonlight Blue and Twilight Orange.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch HD+ display with an up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth visuals. It also comes with a 50-megapixel AI (artificial intelligence) dual camera.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.

“Despite its slim build, the REDMI 15C packs a high-capacity 6,000mAh battery — supporting up to 22 hours of video playback or 82 hours of music,” Xiaomi said.

It also supports 33-watt turbo charging and comes with reverse charging that lets it power other devices.

The REDMI 15C has an IP64 dust and water resistance rating. — BVR