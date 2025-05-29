ALIBABA Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of the Alibaba Group, has partnered with Mapúa University to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training for its students amid the growing need to upskill in an AI-driven market.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with the skills and certifications needed to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape,” Allen Guo, general manager for the Philippines at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said in a statement.

Through the Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Program (AAEP), Mapúa students and faculty will be given access to AI and cloud computing courses, resources, laboratory experiences, and pathways to Alibaba Cloud certifications.

The AAEP offers various learning resources such as public lectures, training programs, webinars, and hands-on sessions for varied skill levels. Students can learn about foundational and advanced topics on cloud computing and AI, as well as Alibaba Cloud’s AI infrastructure and solutions.

“As a university with a century-long legacy of excellence in engineering and technology — and the first in the Philippines to offer AI engineering at the undergraduate level — Mapúa is firmly committed to preparing our students to lead in the age of AI,” Mapúa University President and Chief Executive Officer Dodjie S. Maestrecampo said.

“Our partnership with Alibaba Cloud allows us to integrate world-class AI and cloud computing technologies into our learning ecosystem, ensuring that our graduates are not only ready for today’s industry needs but are also equipped to drive innovation in an AI-powered world.”

Around 70% of Philippine executives said they prefer to recruit individuals with AI expertise, according to a 2024 study by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

The Alibaba Cloud Academy, which serves as the company’s training and certification division, offers some 250 online and offline certification courses and over 270 online hands-on labs in 19 languages.

To date, it has trained over 500,000 individuals globally, with strategic partnerships across 110 universities and educational organizations in over 23 countries and regions. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz