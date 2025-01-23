PLDT HOME Fiber customers can now upgrade their speeds to up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) for an extra P500 monthly under a limited offer that runs until Jan. 31.

To avail of the PLDT Home Speed Add-On upgrade, customers must text “PLDT BOOST” to 225687 and add P500 to their monthly bill. Users can also inquire via PLDT Home sales channels online and in-store or visit http://pldthome.com/speedaddon.

“This new year, elevate your digital experience at home and be among the first to experience gigabit internet with PLDT Home’s limited time offering. As a special treat, PLDT Home is letting customers on Fiber Plans 1699 and higher enjoy speeds of up to 1Gbps until Dec. 31,” the company said in a statement.

PLDT Home said gigabit speeds are up to 10 times faster than the average household connection, enabling better connectivity for multiple users and across multiple and high-bandwidth smart home devices.

“Back in 2013, PLDT Home was the first telco in the country to provide 1 Gbps fiber-to-the-home broadband service. In early 2024, PLDT Home ushered the Philippines into a full-scale Gigabit era with Gigabit Fiber broadband plans that can deliver speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Only a handful of developed countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the United States, are offering these speeds,” it said.

PLDT Home in November launched its “Always On” add-on broadband service for its PLDT Home Fiber customers, which provides a hybrid modem that automatically switches a customer’s connection from fiber to LTE in case of service interruption.

