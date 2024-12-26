THE ADOPTION of barcode technology could help streamline Philippine health professionals’ workflows and address inefficiencies in the medical supply chain, according to GS1 Philippines, Inc.

“Technologies like tools for data storage and exchange, remote data capture, and virtual care are proven to enhance health outcomes by improving medical diagnoses, treatment decisions, digital therapeutics, clinical trials, and fostering evidence-based knowledge for healthcare professionals,” GS1 Philippines said in a statement.

Through barcode technology under GS1 standards, health manufacturers and distributors can easily record data in clinical systems, it said.

Healthcare professionals can also use barcodes for patient identification, medication administration, and the tracking of medical supplies and equipment.

“At GS1 Philippines, we believe that adopting streamlined barcode technology in healthcare is crucial for enhancing patient safety and improving the efficiency of healthcare workflow,” GS1 Philippines’ Roberto S. Claudio was quoted as saying. “This innovation empowers health professionals to deliver better care by having a tool for data integration and interoperability.”

“Integrating barcode technology is not just about digitalization — it’s about creating a safer, more transparent healthcare system that improves patient care, reduces errors, and ensures an efficient supply chain of authentic medicines and medical products, protecting patients from counterfeit goods,” Teodoro B. Padilla, executive director of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, added.

The push for modernizing healthcare processes comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) recently highlighted the transformative potential of digital transformation on healthcare.

Under the WHO’s Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020-2025, tools specializing in data storage and exchange, remote data capture, and virtual care can enhance medical diagnoses, treatment decisions, digital therapeutics, and clinical trials.

“There is a growing consensus in the global health community that the strategic and innovative use of digital and cutting-edge information and communications technologies will be an essential enabling factor towards ensuring that one billion more people benefit from universal health coverage,” it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz