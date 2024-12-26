ASIA-PACIFIC countries are expected to strengthen their biometric verification tools next year amid the increase in deepfake technologies, according to identity authentication solutions provider iProov.

“As deepfake technology becomes increasingly weaponized by hostile state actors and criminals in 2025, a wave of account takeovers and fraudulent transactions will force banking regulators worldwide to take decisive action,” it said in a statement this month.

“Led by pioneers like Thailand and Vietnam, countries will mandate the implementation of biometric verification for payment authentication, adding an extra layer of security to protect customers and financial institutions.”

Facial verification is also expected to improve security and passenger processing in airports, iProov said.

“Automated systems will optimize passenger flow, reduce congestion, and slash wait times while dramatically reducing the load on border officials. Privacy will be prioritized, with travelers opting in and data protected by decentralized identity technologies.”

Increasing demand for data privacy and user control will lead to the adoption of “decentralized identities,” it said, which refer to the ability of an individual to prove their identity without revealing their entire personal profile.

This is expected to “empower individuals to confidently navigate the digital world while safeguarding their privacy,” iProov said.

Technologies specializing in decentralized identities will help new businesses and public bodies build trust and offer personalized services without compromising user data, it added.

Government-led digital programs are also expected to rise next year, with countries seen accelerating efforts to deploy national digital identification systems.

Deepfakes pose information verification concerns among news organizations, iProov added, highlighting the need for new content attribution technologies and better media literacy.

“Companies and investors will respond by prioritizing biometric authentication, investing in deepfake digital injection protection tools, enhancing communication protocols, and putting a strong focus on digital identity verification in all online interactions to prevent impersonation and fraud,” it said. — B.M.D. Cruz