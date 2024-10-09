The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has gained acceptance in the human resources (HR) hiring process, according to practitioners in the Philippines.

Using AI for recruitment has transformed how companies approach hiring, they said.

“It helps streamline candidate sourcing, screening, and selection by automating repetitive tasks like resume scanning and initial assessments,” said Darwin B. Rivers, founder and president of the Philippines HR Group (PHILHRG Inc.), in an October 8 email.

“This allows HR professionals to focus on more strategic aspects of recruitment, such as interviewing and cultural fit evaluation,” he added.

Bossjob and Jobstreet are among the recruitment sites that have integrated AI in their features.

Bossjob announced on October 7 the launch of its AI photo generator for job seekers. Users can update their profile by selecting a template tailored to gender, skin tone, and background, and then generate their photo by uploading an image or taking a front-facing selfie.

Jobstreet, on the other hand, updated its platform in November 2023 and now uses its parent company SEEK’s AI technology to provide job matches and insights for both hirers and would-be hires.

Job applicants should be honest when presenting themselves to potential employers, advised Tina Khoe Ang, a certified compensation and benefits professional at the International HR Institute.

“Using AI-generated photos is acceptable, as long as the image accurately reflects your appearance,” she said in an October 7 message on Facebook.

“Like a profile photo on a dating app, the key is to avoid over-exaggeration—your photo should closely resemble your real self,” she told BusinessWorld.

Authenticity matters, she added.

“Ensure your photo represents you accurately, so your future employer won’t be caught off guard upon meeting you in person,” Ms. Ang said.

About half (45%) of job seekers use AI to improve their resumes, according to a study fielded by Sago, a quantitative research firm, for Canva, a graphic design company.

The study, published in January 2024, also found that 90% of hiring managers find AI use in applications acceptable, with 71% being text-only resumes will be obsolete in five years.

Companies need to balance the efficiency of AI with the human touch, Mr. Rivers said.

“This ensures that the recruitment process remains personalized, particularly in a culture like us in the Philippines that values relationships and face-to-face interactions,” he said.

He added that compliance with data privacy laws – such as the Data Privacy Act of 2012 – is likewise necessary.

“HR professionals must ensure ethical use, transparency, and continuous improvement to fully harness its potential and be mindful of the candidate’s total experience,” Mr. Rivers said.

The Philippine unemployment rate eased to 4% in August 2024 from 4.4% in August 2023, the PSA reported. The total number of employed Filipinos rose to 49.2 million as of August, up from the 48.1 million in August 2023. – Patricia B. Mirasol