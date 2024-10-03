‘TO AI OR NOT TO AI?’

This is one of the most pressing questions that today’s educators and higher education leaders face. While there is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) will play an increasingly central role in people’s lives, many in the education sector remain skeptical — with some even deeming it a harbinger of educational doom. In a study conducted by global educational technology or edtech leader Anthology, 30% or three in every 10 university leaders in the Philippines see generative AI as unethical and should be banned from being used in educational settings.

“There are mixed reactions from educators with regards to AI in the classroom,” Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology, said in an exclusive statement shared with BusinessWorld. “We recently conducted a survey of university leaders and students in the Philippines about their perceptions of AI. It revealed that university leaders have certain reservations around allowing AI in higher education, perceiving it as being unethical. Students, on the other hand, were optimistic about the role AI could play in increasing engagement and improving teaching and learning methods.”

The study conducted across 11 countries including the Philippines involved 5,000 higher education leaders and students. Key takeaways reveal that Filipino students have the highest level of confidence (54%) that AI will help enhance engagement and interactivity among peers. These two areas are where AI’s impact is expected to be most transformative and where university leaders should focus when considering the use or expansion of AI in higher education.

Additionally, 52% believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize teaching and learning methods. However, the same group expressed discomfort with using chatbots to get quick answers to their questions.

“Regardless of one’s perception of AI in higher education, the reality is that it’s here to stay. As with every new and powerful technology, there are risks and opportunities. Our goal is to help institutions use AI ethically and responsibly to benefit students and institutional operations,” Mr. Dahlgren said.

PROMOTING THE ETHICAL USE OF AI

Anthology, a company founded on the premise of empowering both learners and educators with technology-based solutions, said it believes that the key to answering the question of whether to use AI or not lies not only in the needs of each individual institution, but also in its ethical application.

Higher education is facing serious challenges. Institutions around the world are grappling with issues like student retention, escalating costs, and changing student expectations. “When applied thoughtfully and ethically, AI can touch every aspect of the student experience for the better. The key question is where AI can be applied most effectively. The focus should be on using AI to drive student success, support operational excellence, and improve institutional efficiencies,” said Mr. Dahlgren.

AI is a game-changer in higher education, bridging gaps in accessibility and quality. AI-enabled and data-driven education systems can help students track and acquire skills needed for jobs in their desired fields while exploring how these skills align with other careers.

Additionally, AI can transform school administration processes by reducing time-consuming tasks, enabling staff to focus on important outreach and student support initiatives. It can also assist faculty and educators by streamlining their work so they can spend more time with their students and make learning more equitable. Notably, a separate study published earlier this year highlights that on average, Filipino teachers are overworked by over 400 hours annually.

ADAPTING TO THE NEEDS OF PHILIPPINE HIGHER EDUCATION

Anthology said they are investing a lot of time and resources to provide tailored solutions to each of their partner institutions in the Philippines.

“We provide resources, like Anthology’s AI Policy Framework, available freely to all institutions to help them develop AI policies and programs that are appropriate for their institution. In addition, we are about to launch a tour around the world to promote ethical AI use. We will visit 25 cities — including in the Philippines — to host education sessions that help institutions develop effective policies for ethical AI implementation,” it said.