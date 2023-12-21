US-BASED audio product brand Sonos has launched in the Philippines its new speakers, the Era 100, Era 300, and Move 2, its local distributor said.

Sonos speakers are available at its exclusive distributor Mod Audio Philippines’ physical and online stores, as well as its official retail partners Power Mac Center and SM Appliance Center, it said in a statement.

The Sonos Era 100 is priced at P16,990, while the Era 300 and Move 2 are available for pre-order for P31,990 and P30,990 respectively. Reservations can be done by messaging Mod Audio Philippines’ Facebook or Instagram pages.

“Sonos, the wireless home sound system brand, introduces three new audio devices to fill your experiences with astonishingly brilliant and clear sound — the Sonos Era 100, Era 300, and Move 2. With these innovations, Sonos continues its commitment to reinventing sonic experiences through first-of-its-kind technology and impeccable design, allowing users to fill a room with rich sound,” Mod Audio Philippines said.

“With Sonos devices, you have everything you need to experience brilliant sound whenever, wherever,” it added.

The Sonos Era 100, which features “finely tuned stereo sound and rich bass lines,” can be connected via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Airplay, the company said.

“Weighing just over 2kg, Sonos Era 100’s size allows users to place the speaker in any part of the room, and even pair with a second device for an even more immersive audio experience,” it said.

“Despite its compact design, the Sonos Era 100 packs a punch to allow sound to permeate your surroundings. Powering the Sonos Era 100 to create a full sonic experience include two angled tweeters, which balance left and right frequencies; a midwoofer 25% larger than in the Sonos One for rich bass; and custom waveguides to amplify soundwaves. Users can easily control and adjust their soundscapes, like volume, bass, and treble, through intuitive touch controls or through the Sonos App,” the company added.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Era 300 offers a “more immersive spatial audio experience” as it has six drivers placed on its front, sides and top and supports Dolby Atmos sound.

“Adding to the clean aesthetic of any home while simultaneously enabling a realistic surround sound experience, the Sonos Era 300 boasts a first of-its-kind design, balancing visual appeal with the pioneering technical specs. Inside the device are four tweeters meant to ensure faithful playback across a range of frequencies, from wall to wall, and floor to ceiling fully enveloping the space. Dual woofers and custom waveguides round out the interior specs for a balanced bassline and widely spaced audio output,” the company said.

The Era 300 can likewise be connected via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, an auxiliary cable, or touch controls, among others.

Lastly, the Sonos Move 2 can be used indoors and outdoors as it adjusts its sound based on the acoustics of the location, the company said.

“Among its upgrades include a more powerful battery, allowing users to enjoy up to 24 hours of non-stop playback. Plus, its Wireless Charging Base with a more compact adapter makes charging more convenient. The Sonos Move 2 boasts 30% more energy efficiency and also comes with a replaceable battery, extending the life of the speaker,” it said.

“Inside the Move 2, the new and improved acoustic architecture includes dual angles tweeters for stunning sound on each side and one midwoofer with precisely-tuned bass lines… It boasts not only IP56 rating for dust and water resistance, but is also made with shock-absorbent materials to protect the device from drops. At just 3kg, the speaker is easy to bring along for all your getaways,” it added.

Mod Audio Philippines said the Era 100 now uses less energy than the earlier model Sonos One, and the Era 100 and Era 300 are made with post consumer-reycled plastics. The speakers also come in 100% recyclable packaging. — BVR