FINANCIAL management app Lista has partnered with personal finance platform MoneyMax to launch a feature comparing credit cards to allow users to decide which ones they want to get.

Under the partnership, Lista users can view curated card offers, compare cards, and easily apply for their preferred card, Lista said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Lista was created to provide Filipinos with purpose-driven solutions for their personal and business finances. Credit plays an important role not only in driving economic growth, but also in helping people purchase goods and services that can change lives for the better. We are excited to work with MoneyMax to streamline the credit card application process through Lista,” Lista Co-Founder Khriztina T. Lim said.

“Through this partnership, we will utilize technology to bridge the gaps that keep Filipinos from greater financial inclusion — empowering more people to live healthier financial lives,” she added.

With this feature, Lista wants to help address the gap in credit card usage among Filipinos, it said, citing a TransUnion study that showed the card penetration rate in the country stood at just 25%.

“Better access to credit can help foster greater financial inclusion. The integration of seamless credit card application on the Lista app does away with many of the perceived difficulties in applying for a credit card,” Lista said.

“These user-centric solutions provide Filipinos better control and convenience over their financial choices — potentially opening greater financial opportunities to more people,” it added.

Lista will add more features to its app, including budgeting, saving, credit, and other aspects of personal financial management. — AMCS