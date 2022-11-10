REALME Philippines on Wednesday launched its latest midrange smartphone, the realme 10, in the country, at the same time as its global debut.

“As a brand that aims to be the tech lifestyle companion of every Filipino, we’ve always adapted to the needs of our consumers. Now that we have seen an increasing demand for battery and storage, we are introducing the realme 10 which will bring in #EpicPerformanceNewVision experience to our users,” Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ vice-president for marketing, was quoted as saying in a statement last week.

The realme 10 8GB memory + 128GB storage variant will be available on both the company’s Lazada and Shopee stores and at realme’s official stores and dealers nationwide, starting Nov. 11 at a suggested retail price of P12,999, the company said on Wednesday.

The phone will also be offered at a discounted price of P10,999 and with an additional one-year warranty on realme’s Lazada and Shopee stories from Nov. 11-13 as part of these platforms’ 11.11 sale period.

Meanwhile, the realme 10’s 8GB+256GB variant will retail for P14,999 and will be available for pre-order from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. Every purchase of this model will come with a free realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker worth P1,590.

The phone will be available in two color options: Rush Black and Clash White.

The realme 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which allows for longer battery life, faster display, and overall reliable connectivity. The smartphone also comes with expandable RAM via Virtual RAM technology up to 5GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion.

The phone features with a Super AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling and viewing. It also has a 200% UltraBoom Speaker for louder and clearer audio.

The realme 10 has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, which the company said can charge the phone from 0% to 50% in just 28 minutes.

It comes with a 50-megapixel Color AI Camera with Nightscape and Street Mode 2.0 photography modes.

Alongside realme 10’s launch, the company also unveiled its realmeWithYou holiday campaign featuring actress Kathryn Bernardo. Following the 11.11 sale, the brand will also offer Christmas promos starting next month. Details of the holiday promos will be available on realme’s official social media accounts.

11.11 PROMOS

Other smartphone brands are also participating in Lazada and Shopee’s 11.11 sale.

HONOR will be giving a free JBL 5 Bluetooth speaker worth P6,990 until supplies last for every purchase of its HONOR 70 5G smartphone on Lazada and Shopee.

For every purchase of HONOR Magic4 Pro, customers can get a free HONOR Watch GS3 worth P11,990, while a purchase of Honor X8 will come with a free HONOR Band 6 worth P1,990.

HONOR will also give customers free shipping and shop vouchers for purchases on both platforms.

Meanwhile, selected POCO smartphones will be available for up to 38% off om its Lazada and Shopee stores from Nov. 11-15. The smartphone models on promotion are: the POCO C40, F4 and F4 GT, M4 PRO, M5 and M5S, and X4 GT and X4 PRO 5G.