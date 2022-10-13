INFINIX has launched its new premium smartphone ZERO ULTRA in the Philippines, promising flagship-level performance for the usual price of mid-range devices.

The Infinix ZERO ULTRA is priced at P21,999 and offers 180-watt super fast charging through the company’ Thunder Charge technology, the company said in a statement.

Through this, the smartphone’ battery can go from zero to 100% in just 12 minutes with the “Furious Mode” function turned on and if all technical requirements are met.

“No more waiting for two hours to charge your phone when you have your personal projects to do and places to go. No more worrying about your momentum getting cut when you’re in the middle of shooting content, playing your favorite games, or connecting with friends and family,” Infinix said.

“The Infinix ZERO ULTRA boldly packs innovative and immersive features and a design that rival the more expensive smartphone brands and gives consumers value for their money. The phone lets you explore the world around you and your passions right here, right now, with zero limits — because life moves fast, and so should your smartphone,” it added.

The ZERO ULTRA has 200-megapixel (MP) triple rear camera setup. It also has a 32MP front camera.

The phone also features a 6.8-inch 3D Curved 120Hz AMOLED display. It has a 6-nanometer 5G processor and with 8 GB RAM extendable to 13GB, as well as 256 GB of storage. It also has a VC cooling system.

It comes in two colors: Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir. It runs on Android 12.

The ZERO ULTRA will be exclusively available on Lazada and selected Infinix stores within Metro Manila starting Oct. 15 for as low as P18,749.

On Oct. 16, it will be available on the company’ Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop for a flash sale price of P19,999.