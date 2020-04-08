Taiwan’s New Kinpo to make ventilators, face masks locally

Taiwan’s New Kinpo Group will produce 1,000 ventilators and 2.5 million face masks in the Philippines to support the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Board of Investments (BoI) in a statement on Wednesday said the group’s local subsidiary Cal-Comp Technology Philippines, Inc. will produce medical-grade face masks and ventilators exclusively for the Philippine market.

The company will be repurposing its Batangas and Laguna facilities to produce these supplies.

“This is necessary because the supply of raw materials from the usual suppliers from abroad have become very tight as a result of the same issues brought about by COVID-19,” Trade Secretary and BoI Chairman Ramon M. Lopez said.

A “big portion” of the medical supplies will be donated to Philippine hospitals and agencies dealing with the pandemic, the statement said.

“The rest of the masks and ventilators will be available to the Philippine market at very reasonable price points, considering that they will be produced locally,” it added.









The first batch of ventilators will be rolled out by the end of May.

The statement also said that the BoI and the Trade department will help ensure the delivery of raw materials for production.

Importation of equipment, supplies, and raw materials needed to manufacture medical products to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak are exempt from duties, taxes, and fees.

The group is also considering the production of face shields, as the group’s subsidiary XYZ Printing manufactures 3D printers that can produce face shield frames.

Cal-Comp Philippines is an electronics manufacturer employing 7,000 employees in economic zones, according to its website.

“I am very pleased to learn of New Kinpo’s very timely decision to shift their high-tech manufacturing capabilities in helping the Philippine health sector effectively address the challenges in combating the COVID-19 threat,” Mr. Lopez said.

“On behalf of the Philippine government and the entire country, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to [New Kinpo Chief Executive Officer] Simon [Shen] and the New Kinpo Group for this much needed support and lifeline for our medical front-liners,” he added. — Jenina P. Ibañez

















