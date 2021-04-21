Super League breakaway in tatters after English clubs quit

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — European soccer’s breakaway Super League project lay in tatters on Tuesday after the six English Premier League clubs involved in the project quit 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the controversial elite competition.

After a storm of protests from fans, players, managers, and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game’s European and world-governing bodies UEFA and FIFA, the English clubs capitulated under pressure and threw in the towel.

Manchester City was the first to back out of the venture and then Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea announced it was following suit.

The Super League issued a statement which suggested it may be suspending its project but stopped short of abandoning it altogether.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community,” the statement said.

The Madrid-based organization said the departure of the English teams was due to “pressure” placed on them and said they were “convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change.”

The league, which was announced on Sunday with 12 founding members, has been championed by Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, the new competition’s chairman. It is now left with three Italian clubs — AC Milan, Juventus, and Inter Milan — plus Pérez’s Real Madrid along with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

Pérez canceled a planned radio interview on Tuesday.

Inter Milan looks likely to be the next to leave with the Italian news agency ANSA quoting a club source as saying, “The Super League project in its current state is no longer considered of interest by Inter.”

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), whose elite Champions League competition was at risk from the proposed new league, threatened to ban the clubs and players who joined the Super League, but its president Aleksander Čeferin had earlier urged the English clubs to think again.

“I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake,” he said after the English clubs announced their decisions to leave.

“But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions, but to the whole of the European game.

“The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together,” he said.

MORE MONEY

The Super League had argued that it would increase revenues to the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

United States investment bank JPMorgan was brought in to finance the new league, providing a 3.5-billion euro ($4.21-billion) grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organizations said the Super League would boost the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football’s long-standing model.

Unlike Europe’s current top-level Champions League competition, where teams have to qualify through their domestic league, the founding Super League teams would have guaranteed themselves a place in the new competition every year. — Reuters