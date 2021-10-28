THE SOCIAL Security System (SSS), the private-sector pension fund, said its mobile application processed 35.27 million transactions and queries in the first eight months of the year.

Transactions and queries on the app have totaled 109.73 million since its launch in 2018, led by salary loan balance and status queries and maternity claim information inquiries.

The top transaction under the member portal was payment reference number generation, the SSS said in statement on Thursday.

The SSS said the app has been downloaded 19.47 million times as of August.

“We recognize that mobile technology is one of the new norms to provide easier and safer access to services and transactions,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said.

“We are continuously upgrading the SSS Mobile App to include additional services and to make sure that its functionalities are user-friendly to better serve our members and employers.”

SSS members may access membership information, inquire about contributions, loans, and benefit claims status, and ask about maternity notifications on the app.

The number of online transactions with SSS increased while manual transactions declined last year as more members used digital platforms during the pandemic.

Registrations and transactions on the My.SSS portal surged in 2020 compared to the previous year. — Jenina P. Ibañez