The Philippines got a whole lot cooler as the 1st International Ice Cream & Gelato Expo (ICEGEX 2025) officially launched on Oct. 24, 2025, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, marking a major milestone for the frozen dessert industry in the country and across Asia.

A Grand Opening for a Global Gathering

The Opening Ceremonies brought together key figures from government, business, the diplomatic corps, and industry associations — signaling strong multi-sectoral support for the growing frozen dessert industry.

Leading the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies were (L-R):

Ms. Justine B. Reyes , Managing Director, Cut Unlimited, Inc.

Ms. Pamela M. Pascual , Chairman & CEO, World Trade Center Metro Manila

Ms. Mayose G. Bautista , President, Cut Unlimited, Inc.

, President, Cut Unlimited, Inc. Ms. Emilie I. Dela Vega , Chief Commercial Officer, Sterling Pacific Ventures Corporation

Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya , Administrator, National Dairy Authority (NDA)

Mr. John J. Marcelo , President, Haliburton International Events Corporation

Ms. Maritza Marcelo

Mr. Stefano Marcelo , Chief Operating Officer, Haliburton International Events Corporation

Ms. Bianca Sykimte , Director, Department of Trade and Industry–Export Marketing Bureau (DTI–EMB)

Ms. Angelica Roa-Yu , Executive Assistant for Social Services, City Mayor of Pasay

The ribbon-cutting was also graced by Sponsors, Partners, Associations, Foreign Ambassadors, and Consuls.

Celebrating Collaboration and Innovation

The ceremony began with registration and entertainment by the Salig Chorale Society, followed by the invocation led by Stefano Marcelo, COO of Haliburton International Events Corporation.

John J. Marcelo, President of Haliburton International Events Corporation, officially welcomed guests, emphasizing ICEGEX’s goal of elevating the Philippines’ position in the global frozen dessert industry.

Aprille C. Robles, Project Director of ICEGEX 2025, acknowledged the event’s sponsors, partners, and cooperators who helped bring the vision to life.

Mayose G. Bautista, President of Cut Unlimited, Inc., introduced the keynote speaker and Guest of Honor, underscoring the collaborative effort between organizers, government agencies, and industry players.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Hon. Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya, Administrator of the National Dairy Authority, spoke about the Department of Agriculture’s continued commitment to empowering local producers and supporting innovation in the dairy and frozen dessert industries.

Closing remarks were delivered by Emilie I. Dela Vega, Chief Commercial Officer of Sterling Pacific Ventures Corp., highlighting the exciting opportunities ICEGEX opens for local and international collaborations.

The ceremony culminated with a Ceremonial Exhibition Tour, where VIP guests and industry leaders explored the exhibits and met with top brands and innovators in the ice cream, gelato, and frozen dessert sector.

Hosted by Xandra Rocha, the Opening Program officially marked the start of a three-day celebration that brings together the best of the frozen dessert world — from global brands and local artisans to top chefs, industry innovators, and dessert enthusiasts.

Organized by Haliburton International Events Corporation, co-presented by Sterling Pacific Ventures Corp., and managed by Cut Unlimited, Inc., ICEGEX 2025 marks a historic milestone as the Philippines’ first international expo dedicated entirely to ice cream, gelato, and frozen desserts.

Inside the Expo: A Scoop of What Happened

Visitors were treated to a multi-sensory experience featuring:

🍨 Exhibitor Zones — Showcased the latest in equipment, ingredients, packaging, technology, and artisan creations from over 100 local and international exhibitors.

🎓 Seminars & Technical Sessions — Led by culinary experts, business mentors, and industry leaders, offering insights into innovation, entrepreneurship, and market growth.

🎭 Live Demos & Stage Activities — Featured top chefs and dessert masters such as Sebastian’s Ice Cream, Chef Nouel Catis (Marcelo’s Microcreamery), Chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou, Easy Brand PH, Chef Sonny Mariano, Barista Queen, and more.

🏆 The First-Ever Ice Cream, Gelato & Soft-Serve Competitions in the Philippines — Gathered the country’s most talented dessert creators who competed for frozen dessert glory before a panel of renowned local and international judges.

Industry Collaboration and Support

ICEGEX 2025 proudly brought together key sponsors and partners across the entire frozen dessert ecosystem, including Easy Brand, Selecta, AM Group, Alimentari, Ceres Summit Corp., Dong Xiao, and Metro Container.

The event also enjoyed strong support from government agencies and associations such as the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Department of Agriculture-National Dairy Authority (DA-NDA), Philippine Food Processors & Exporters Organization, Inc. (PHILFOODEX), Council of Hotel and Restaurant Educators of the Philippines (COHREP), Food Caterers Association of the Philippines (FCAP), Hotel and Restaurant Chefs’ Association of the Philippines (HRCAP), Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Association of Local Artisan Food and Other Producers of the Philippines (ALAFOP), Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Inc. (PAFT, Inc.), and Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, Inc. (PAGASA) — solidifying its role as a driver for local business, tourism, and innovation.

About ICEGEX 2025

ICEGEX 2025 was organized by Haliburton International Events Corporation, co-presented by Sterling Pacific Ventures Corp., and managed by Cut Unlimited, Inc.

Media partners included Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, POP!, F&B Report, The Philippine Star, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Cook Magazine, Asia Food Journal, WhenInManila.com, and more.

Special thanks were given to Pinkerton Ice Cream, Everest Appliances, Official Radio Partner Monster RX 93.1, and Official Messaging Partner Rakuten Viber.

ICEGEX 2025 ran successfully from Oct. 24-26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, gathering thousands of dessert lovers, culinary professionals, and business players in one truly sweet celebration.

See You at ICEGEX 2026!

Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural edition, ICEGEX is set to return in 2026, promising an even bigger and sweeter experience for exhibitors, partners, and visitors alike. The next edition will continue to spotlight global and local innovations in ice cream, gelato, and frozen desserts further establishing the Philippines as a hub for creativity, collaboration, and frozen delight in Asia.

For inquiries: info@eventsbycut.com

Follow @icegexph on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements for ICEGEX 2026.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.