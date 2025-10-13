HOKA, one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history, has officially opened its newest store at Ayala Malls TriNoma. This opening brings HOKA closer to the northern communities of Metro Manila and beyond, making it more accessible to runners, walkers, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone aspiring for an active lifestyle.

The new store offers the latest HOKA products for running, walking, fitness, and outdoor activities, while also introducing a unique and innovative shopping experience. Customers can enjoy SafeSize foot scanning technology, an advanced 3D analysis system that studies foot anatomy and walking or running patterns to recommend the perfect shoe. SafeSize features 3D Foot Analysis for accurate sizing and model suggestions, and Fast Footwear Matching for quick, precise recommendations tailored to each customer.

Beyond just retail, HOKA TriNoma is designed to be a true home for the running community. With its opening, runners in Quezon City and nearby areas now have a new base for the HOKA Run Club (HRC). Interested runners can sign up in-store, stay updated on upcoming runs and initiatives, and be among the first to join the highly anticipated northern chapters of HRC.

“Bringing HOKA to TriNoma is a strategic step in growing our presence in the north,” said Em Mallari, assistant marketing manager. “This store is more than a destination for performance footwear. It anchors the expansion of the HOKA Running Club and strengthens our commitment to the Filipino running community.”

