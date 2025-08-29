The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu, the flagship luxury retail destination of Robinsons Land Corporation in Cebu, earned top recognition at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, bringing home three prestigious awards: Best Retail Development, Best Retail Architectural Design, and Best Retail Interior Design.

These wins reinforce The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu’s position as a landmark of luxury, setting new standards in development and design in the Philippines.

Recognized for Excellence in Development and Design

Winning across three categories, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu was praised for its visionary retail concept, world-class design and refined interiors. As the first and only luxury retail destination in the Visayas and Mindanao, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu exemplifies Robinsons Land’s commitment to creating spaces that are as iconic as they are meaningful to the communities they serve.

“As one of our tenants remarked, The Mall at NUSTAR is by far the most beautiful mall in the country — and this award affirms that,” said May Adolfo, general manager of The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu.

The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, now in its 13th year, is regarded as the gold standard of real estate excellence in the country, celebrating the nation’s most distinguished developments across design, innovation, and sustainability. For The Mall | NUSTAR to secure three wins in highly competitive categories underscores the project’s unmatched quality and vision.

Elevating Cebu’s Position in Luxury Retail

The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu continues to reshape the luxury shopping experience in the Visayas and Mindanao. The awards signal Cebu’s growing stature as a center for luxury, design, and investment, with The Mall | NUSTAR standing as a testament to Robinsons Land’s vision of bringing global experiences to regional centers. More luxury brands, entertainment concepts, and bespoke experiences are set to open, further establishing the development as the premier retail destination in the country.

About The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu

The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu is the ultimate luxury retail destination in the Visayas and Mindanao, offering an unparalleled selection of international fashion brands, world-class dining, family entertainment, and bespoke experiences. With its iconic architecture, immersive interiors, and sweeping coastal views, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu sets a new benchmark for luxury shopping and leisure in the Philippines. For more information, visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888-8282.

