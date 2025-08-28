By Jay Ann Bonghanoy

Now on its third year, the OA Global Dominion Cup has become more than a premier golf tournament — it is a strategic platform where sportsmanship meets opportunity, creating meaningful connections that drive both personal and business growth.

This year gathered 131 players, with Global Dominion’s esteemed brand ambassador, Ogie Alcasid, officially teeing off the event. His presence set the tone for a day filled with energy, precision, and passion, underscoring the Cup’s growing reputation as not just a competition but a gathering of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

From tee-off to the final putt, the atmosphere buzzed with camaraderie, friendly competition, and high-value networking. The Fun Holes & Awards highlighted remarkable talent: David Serdenia’s 289-yard Longest Drive at Hole #14, Don Aquias’s Nearest to the Pin at Hole #3 with just half a ball’s distance, and Ronnie Villegas’s Most Accurate Drive at Hole #14, landing only three inches from the mark. These moments not only showcased athletic skill but also reflected the discipline and focus that drive success both on the green and in business.

High-stakes excitement filled the tournament with the Hole-in-One grand prizes; a brand-new Toyota Wigo from Toyota North EDSA and OBen Group, and a sleek two-seater golf cart from Grandsportivo. Adding to the exclusivity, Philippine Airlines surprised guests with flight tickets, while Video Sonic amplified the experience with stunning LED walls, crystal-clear sound, and music that kept the energy alive. The program came alive with an electrifying live performance from Crib Band, ending the Cup on a festive note.

This year’s OA Global Dominion Cup would not have been possible without the unwavering support of its valued partners and sponsors: Globe Business, Annapolis, Par Excellence, Maximus, Essentiale, Naproxen Sodium Flanax, Sparta, Eagle Eye, Aquila Vision, ALFC, Metro Pacific Well, and Ayala Land Premier. Their trust and partnership not only elevated the prestige of the tournament but also reinforced Global Dominion’s vision of building platforms where business, sports, and culture converge to create lasting opportunities.

The OA Global Dominion Cup 2025 would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the organizing team, led by Business Development Head Sarah Tabing. From program flow to guest experience, every detail was carefully managed to ensure a memorable event. The result? A remarkable 97% satisfaction rating from attendees, a clear testament to the team’s passion, commitment, and seamless execution.

With this success, the Global Dominion organizers proved once again that beyond the game, it’s the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and genuine connection that makes every event truly unforgettable. Indeed, the OA Global Dominion Cup 2025 embodied Global Dominion’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for growth and success a true testament that #PwedePala when passion meets purpose, and that with Global Dominion, you always have a reliable partner in reaching greater heights, #KapartnerMoSaPagAngat!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

