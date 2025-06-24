The next generation of Nintendo gaming is finally here — exclusively on Shopee!

Launching on June 26 at Nintendo’s Official Shopee Store, grab your official units at these launch prices:

Nintendo Switch 2 Console — ₱31,990 (includes 2-year warranty)

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle — ₱35,500 (includes physical game + 2-year warranty)

What to Expect at Launch

2-Year Warranty on All Consoles

Whether you choose the base unit or the bundle, every Nintendo Switch 2 bought from the Shopee official store comes with a 2-year warranty.

Mario Kart World Bundle — Physical Game Included

Start playing instantly with the Mario Kart World Bundle, which includes a physical copy of Mario Kart right in the box — no need to wait or download.

Full Line of Games & Accessories Also Available

Stock up and customize your play — official games, Joy-Cons, controllers, and other accessories will also be available during launch.

Exclusive Launch Offers

Flexible Payment with SPayLater — 0% Interest

Upgrade now and pay later with flexible payment options via Shopee SPayLater — giving you more ways to own your Nintendo Switch 2.

Up to 25% OFF in Stackable Vouchers

Get up to ₱1,200 OFF (min. spend ₱2,500). Use vouchers on consoles, games, or accessories!

Free Shipping Nationwide

No shipping fees, just smooth and secure delivery right to your doorstep.

Be First in Line!

Don’t miss your chance to own the Nintendo Switch 2 with official 2-year warranty, physical game bundles, and launch-exclusive Shopee deals. With games and accessories also available at launch, it’s the perfect time to upgrade or start your Nintendo journey.

Limited stocks only — be ready to add to cart and shop by midnight on June 26!

Shop Here:

Nintendo Official Store: https://bit.ly/SHPNintendoSwitch2isHere

Nintendo Switch 2: https://bit.ly/SHPNintendoSwitch2

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: https://bit.ly/SHPNintendoSwitch2MarioKartBundle

