DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, has officially launched a strategic partnership with Edukasyon.ph to expand its flagship education initiative, the FutureSmart Program, strengthening the link between technology education and real-world employment for Filipinos. The ceremonial Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing was held on May 26, 2025 at the AWS Philippines in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

As part of the partnership, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation will allocate P2 million in financial support for 50 scholars to complete the AWS re/Start program — a 12-week workforce development training program that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud. For post-training, Edukasyon.ph will provide job placement support to ensure graduates are connected to employment within three months. The partnership will also connect these scholars and other AWS-certified professionals nationwide to career opportunities within DigiPlus and its network of tech industry partners.

This partnership aligns with DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation’s mission to equip Filipinos with the tools they need to thrive in a digital economy. It also reinforces the Foundation’s FutureSmart Program, which has already impacted over 5,000 students and teachers through scholarships, technology training, learning center donations, and employment pathways.

Earlier this year, the FutureSmart Program was recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for Excellence in Social Impact at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in Seoul, South Korea. The award affirms the program’s success in driving real, measurable change and highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in scaling its impact.

“Winning the Gold Stevie Award is not just a recognition of our past efforts, but a push to do more, go further, and reach higher,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation. “FutureSmart is our way of turning education into a real, life-changing impact. With Edukasyon.ph and Amazon Web Services as partners, we are confident we can take even more learners from classroom to career.”

As the demand for digital skills continues to grow, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation remain committed to investing in future-ready education and inclusive pathways to employment. Through FutureSmart, the Foundation will continue shaping a workforce that is not only skilled but empowered to lead the country’s digital future.

View the official Memorandum of Agreement signing ceremony video via this link:

For more information on the FutureSmart Program and other initiatives, visit www.digiplus.com.ph/bingoplus-foundation.

