LANDBANK is partnering with the Central Luzon State University (CLSU) to provide a more secure, efficient, and convenient way to manage daily financial transactions through a cash-lite campus ecosystem.

The state-run Bank launched the Cash-Lite Campus initiative on April 8, 2025, which aims to transform CLSU into a tech-savvy campus by integrating digital payment solutions for students, faculty, and staff in transacting with the university, including business centers, food carts, merchants, ambulant vendors, and University Transport Service (UTS) drivers operating within CLSU’s immediate vicinity.

“We are excited to partner with CLSU in advancing digital transformation through the Cash-Lite Campus initiative. By offering secure and efficient cashless payment solutions, we are equipping students with the financial tools they need, while nurturing a digitally empowered academic community,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

By leveraging the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App (MBA) and other e-payment channels, the program equipped students with essential digital financial skills that will reduce cash dependency and streamline transactions within the campus.

LANDBANK also introduced students to the LANDBANK Piso Plus, which can be opened through a seamless, straight-through account opening process via the LANDBANK MBA, with no initial deposit, and no maintaining balance required.

The launch event also featured a financial literacy session for CLSU students, and live demonstrations of online account opening via the LANDBANK MBA and cashless payment solutions via QR Code to showcase how the academic community can seamlessly transact using the Bank’s digital banking services.

The initiative is expected to drive a significant increase in digital transactions and facilitate the opening of more than 8,000 new accounts.

The event was led by CLSU President Dr. Evaristo A. Abella, CLSU Vice President for Business Affairs Dr. Karenina B. Romualdo, LANDBANK Executive Vice Presidents Liduvino S. Geron and Leila C. Martin, alongside key university officials and stakeholders.

Following the successful launch at CLSU, LANDBANK is set to roll out the Cash-Lite Campus initiative at the Nueva Vizcaya State University (NVSU) and to more colleges and universities nationwide, further strengthening its efforts to drive digital adoption and financial inclusion in higher education institutions.

Last month, LANDBANK successfully introduced the Cash-lite economy in Basco, Batanes to integrate digital payment solutions for the entire province, allowing both locals and visitors to enjoy safe, efficient, and hassle-free transactions across the province using LANDBANK’s mobile and electronic payment services, while reducing reliance on physical cash.

