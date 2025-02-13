Unparalleled excellence continues as The Retreat Spa secures its third consecutive 5-Star recognition

Okada Manila continues to redefine extraordinary as it upholds its Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Integrated Resort distinction for the sixth consecutive year. As the largest Forbes 5-star resort in the Philippines and the property with the greatest number of five-star rooms in the country, Okada Manila continues to redefine premium hospitality, offering world-class service, innovation, and spectacular resort experiences that go beyond expectations.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila celebrates its own milestone, receiving its Forbes 5-Star Rating for the third consecutive year. This distinction underscores the spa’s dedication to providing unparalleled wellness experiences that blend luxury, relaxation, and rejuvenation in a serene sanctuary.

Living up to its promise of “Redefining Extraordinary: The Philippines’ True Forbes 5-Star Integrated Resort Experience,” Okada Manila offers an elevated destination where Japanese elegance meets Filipino warmth. From the breathtaking spectacle of The Fountain, to its world-class dining establishments and thoughtfully designed accommodations, every detail of Okada Manila is meticulously crafted to offer extraordinary experiences at every turn.

The Retreat Spa epitomizes this commitment to excellence, offering transformative wellness journeys that soothe the body and elevate the soul. Its holistic treatments, state-of-the-art facilities, and bespoke services have made it a standout destination for guests seeking both indulgence and restoration.

“We are truly proud to earn the Forbes 5-Star Rating for six consecutive years. This distinction recognizes our team’s unwavering pursuit of excellence,” said Robert Scott, Okada Manila’s Vice-President for Hotel Operations. “Our goal is to continuously set the benchmark and redefine the extraordinary, ensuring that every guest has memorable and spectacular experiences.”

Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, uses rigorous, independent standards to evaluate luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas worldwide. This latest honor places Okada Manila and The Retreat Spa among an elite group of establishments that consistently exceed guest expectations.

As the premier Forbes 5-star integrated resort in the Philippines, Okada Manila remains steadfast in its mission to deliver excellence, ensuring that every guest experience is as remarkable as the destination itself.

About Okada Manila

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star destination in the Philippines, seamlessly blends unmatched hospitality, gaming, and entertainment across 30 breathtaking hectares. Known for its unique service philosophy, Okada Manila combines the warmth of Filipino hospitality with the precision of Japanese excellence, ensuring every guest feels truly special.

Guests can marvel at The Fountain, a world-renowned water choreography masterpiece, or enjoy the expansive gaming floor — the largest in the Philippines — featuring a wide array of table games and electronic gaming machines. Exclusive clubs like Perlas, Maharlika, and the VIP Club offer elite gaming experiences for discerning guests.

For families, PLAY and Thrillscape provide exciting and engaging entertainment options designed to cater to both developmental and recreational needs. The Sole Retreat and the Forbes 5-star-rated The Retreat Spa offer sanctuaries promoting wellness and relaxation. Culinary delights await at over 40 dining venues, and a variety of shopping options ensure convenience and a premium experience at your fingertips.

Business travelers will find state-of-the-art facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), offering well-appointed spaces equipped with the latest technology. Cove Manila, a world-class indoor beach club, serves as an exclusive venue for private events and daycations, providing a stunning backdrop for special occasions under a UV-protected dome. The Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG) brings world-class performances to life, enriching the vibrant entertainment landscape.

Guests can stay in one of 1,001 accommodations, each designed for comfort and sophistication. Digital innovations, including the Okada Online Casino and the Okada Manila App, make it easier than ever to enjoy the offerings.

Okada Manila is the ultimate destination for leisure and entertainment. Visit www.okadamanila.com to explore.

