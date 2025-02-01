DigiPlus Interactive, the company behind leading digital entertainment platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, secured three honors at the 60th Anvil Awards. Recognized as the gold standard of public relations excellence in the Philippines, the Anvil Awards celebrate outstanding programs and tools that elevate the field of communications and public relations.

DigiPlus was honored with a Gold Anvil for its transformative corporate rebranding campaign, ‘DigiPlus Reimagined: Pioneering Fun, Technology, and Community’, which highlighted the company’s evolution from a traditional leisure and resorts operator to a leader in digital entertainment. Additionally, DigiPlus garnered two Silver Anvils: one for its 2023 Integrated Report, ‘Ushering a New Era of Digital Entertainment’, and another for BingoPlus Foundation’s ‘FutureSmart’ program, an initiative dedicated to empowering the next generation of innovators through education.

The rebranding initiative, developed in collaboration with global brand specialist Landor, encapsulated DigiPlus’ commitment to harness technology and innovation to deliver new forms of entertainment for Filipinos. This strategic transformation not only revitalized the company’s visual identity but also reinforced its mission to deliver immersive and enjoyable experiences through its products.

The 2023 Integrated Report chronicles DigiPlus’ strategic direction, financial and operational performance, as well as its performance around environmental, social, and governance metrics. The report follows the Integrated Report framework, which adheres to the highest global standards of annual reporting.

“These accolades from Anvil highlight DigiPlus’ commitment to innovation, transparency, and building strong connections with our stakeholders,” said Celeste Jovenir, Vice President for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability. “The award for our corporate rebranding celebrates our bold transformation into a digital entertainment leader, while the recognition for our Integrated Report underscores our dedication to global standards of accountability and transparency. These achievements inspire us to deliver even greater value to our customers, investors, and communities.”

BingoPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart Program was recognized for its transformative impact on marginalized communities. In 2024, the program reached 5,332 individuals, focusing on IT education, digital literacy, and inclusive livelihood powered by technology. Initiatives included providing 60 scholarships to IT students across 20 universities nationwide and introducing the P.L.U.S. Factor development program to equip scholars with critical workplace skills. The Coding for Kids initiative brought robotics and programming to 4,853 students in the Visayas, alongside training for 213 teachers. The program also launched PLUS Tech Centers, providing computers and digital skills training to underserved communities. These centers aim to bridge the digital divide and create more inclusive job opportunities for marginalized sectors, reinforcing BingoPlus Foundation’s commitment to education, technology, and livelihood empowerment.

“We are honored to receive an Anvil for BingoPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart Program. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to uplifting communities through education, technology, and livelihood opportunities. FutureSmart is a testament to how we aim to create lasting, positive change by preparing individuals for a brighter and more sustainable future, said Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of the BingoPlus Foundation.

DigiPlus remains steadfast in its mission to bring cutting-edge entertainment platforms to Filipinos while making meaningful contributions to society through its social responsibility programs.

