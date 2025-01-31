Sun Life Investment Management’s Michael Enriquez on finding the right investment for you

Navigating the world of investing can be overwhelming, with a myriad of options to choose from, market fluctuations to navigate, and key factors to consider. However, according to Michael Enriquez, President of Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corporation (Sun Life Investment Management), finding the right investment strategy ultimately boils down to understanding yourself as an investor.

Enriquez explains that there are key factors to consider when choosing suitable investments for yourself, such as your capability or amount of investible funds, time horizon for your purpose of investment, objective for your investments, your risk tolerance, and experience in investing.

“We recognize the unique needs of each investor,” says Enriquez. “Part of our onboarding is to get to know the Client to better understand their specific needs before even recommending a specific product or strategy. This personalized approach ensures that investment recommendations align with individual risk tolerance and financial goals.”

Investing for Different Life Stages and Personalities

For young investors, Enriquez emphasizes the importance of defining their goals. “It would be very important for young investors to first understand what they want to achieve, as well as their tolerance for risk, before jumping into the most attractive product in the market,” says Enriquez. This proactive approach sets a strong foundation for long-term financial growth.

Conversely, individuals nearing retirement prioritize income and capital preservation. Enriquez explains, “For this particular Client profile, ensuring steady cashflows to cover for expenses should be the priority rather than looking at high-risk investments.”

Apart from one’s life stage, recognizing personality traits is also key. “For the ‘go-getter’ type who is always looking for the next big thing, they can consider looking at global multi-asset funds that provide access to various offshore assets and strategies,” suggests Enriquez, while acknowledging the importance of carefully assessing potential risks. On the other hand, Enriquez says, “For the risk-averse investor, a simple money market fund solution can already provide a very decent return that is potentially even higher than bank time deposits and can be redeemable anytime.”

Recognizing your personality traits in investing includes being mindful of how emotional decisions affect your investments. For example, impulsive decision-making can significantly impact investment outcomes. Enriquez advises, “Investment decisions should be made based on specific risk tolerance, investment capacity, and specific needs, rather than being swayed by emotions.”

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Sun Life Investment Management continuously evolves its investment offerings. “Leveraging on global and regional investment teams, we are always updated on the latest investment and product trends across the region,” Enriquez says. “This has allowed us to launch more relevant and innovative investment strategies to address the various product needs of our Clients.”

Enriquez encourages Filipinos to embrace investing early on. “Everyone should start investing today. Pooled funds, such as Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs) and Mutual Funds, offer small initial investible amounts so everyone can participate,” says Enriquez. “It is also important to partner with a credible and stable investment company who can guide you through your investment journey, such as Sun Life Investment Management.”

Looking for the right investment for you? Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corporation offers a wide range of investment solutions that cater to diverse investor needs. Learn more about Sun Life Investment Management’s products and services by visiting www.sunlife.co/SLIMTC

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

