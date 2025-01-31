Forest Lake Development Inc. capped the year 2024 by presenting an initiative that aims to celebrate the success-driven people behind Forest Lake, the country’s leading memorial park developer.

Aptly called “I Am Forest Lake,” the program takes immense pride in the employees, sellers, and sales leaders who continue to propel the company to its coveted status in the industry. By showcasing their stories and their vital roles in Forest Lake’s growth, the initiative affirms how the company values its people, builds their morale, and fosters loyalty and a sense of belonging among them.

For one, “I Am Forest Lake” motivates the company’s sales leaders by acknowledging their accomplishments, stressing on their crucial role in Forest Lake’s success.

“I Am Forest Lake” likewise spurs clients and customers to share the trust and satisfaction they experience as they avail of Forest Lake’s services, highlighting how the company offers comfort and support in meaningful ways.

At the event held last December 3 at the luxurious Okada Hotel, “I Am Forest Lake” validated the company’s commitment to fostering deeper emotional connections with their stakeholders. This was achieved by relating the personal success stories of employees and sellers and through testimonials that reflect on Forest Lake’s mission on families and communities. These in turn revealed the heart and humanity that lie at the center of any successful business.

Forest Lake President and CEO Alfred Xerez-Burgos III underscored this point, saying, “At Forest Lake, our success is built on the dedication of our employees, sales leaders and sellers, and the trust of our clients. Through ‘I Am Forest Lake,’ we celebrate the people who make our mission of care and service possible.”

Among the many people who were honored at the event was Ruperto Rivera Jr., Group Chief Finance Officer for Forest Lake. Rivera was awarded for his twenty years of service with the company, a tenure marked by excellence and loyalty.

Rivera expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, “As someone who has been part of Forest Lake for two decades, I am deeply honored to be part of this celebration. It reminds us all that our work is not just about numbers—it’s about people, families, and the legacies we help create.”

Forest Lake’s clients were equally jubilant as they spoke at the event about the positive impact Forest Lake’s services have had on families and communities.

Hailing the contributions of all these stakeholders is an act of gratitude on the part of Forest Lake. “Our employees and sellers are the heart of Forest Lake,” HR Director Jose Antonio Xerez Burgos asserted. “Their stories of perseverance and dedication inspire us to continuously improve and create a workplace where everyone feels valued.”

All in all, “I Am Forest Lake” empowered everyone in attendance to stay on track as they make Forest Lake not just a memorial park developer, but a “community built by people, for people.”

For more information, interested customers may view Forest Lake’s official Facebook page and Instagram.

