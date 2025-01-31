One of the biggest benefits of pursuing affiliate marketing is that you get to be in control of your own time. For full-time mom Liezl Alindogan, being an affiliate marketer not only allowed her to spend more time with her family but also empowered her to achieve new levels of career success.

The importance of learning and staying the course

The Lazada Affiliate Program is a commission-based program where you can get rewarded from any purchase generated from affiliate links promoted via any social media platform or within your own communities. Aside from getting competitive commission rates in the industry, LazAffiliates also benefit from free advanced marketing tools, real-time performance reports, and access to workshops and community events – making the prospect of being a LazAffiliates member an enticing way to earn.

Inspired by vloggers and content creators who were on the same path, Liezl got her start with LazAffiliates in April 2023. At first, she didn’t think much would come from the link she shared. Then the commissions started coming in and that was all Liezl needed to stay the course.

Liezl shares her success strategy, saying, “I usually focus on beauty, tech, and home organizing finds. I also like sharing things for babies and children. There’s just so many products out there to discover because those are the same products I usually need at home,” She continues, “When it comes to getting results, learning how digital ads work and growing visibility helped me a lot. Now, I boost posts and use ads to make sure my recommendations find the proper audiences,”

Unlocking career and family goals

When asked on the milestones she’s hit since starting out, Liezl counts hitting a million Pesos in commissions and winning the Top Affiliate for a Mobile Individual at the recently held 2024 Lazada Affiliate Awards. Her success also inspired her husband to begin his own LazAffiliates journey, leading him to leave his previous job in sales, avoid long commutes, and earn higher commissions than before. For Liezl and her husband, being part of LazAffiliates has been a game changer for them, offering them the flexibility to take care of their kids. They’ve also set up a small business and other ways to generate income while maximizing family time.

For anyone wanting to join LazAffiliates, Liezl says “Don’t be afraid to step out of your safe zone. Trust the process and everything else will follow.”

Create content and start earning with LazAffiliates today. Sign up with the Lazada Affiliate Program now.

