Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who is set to be honored tonight by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) as the 2024 Athlete of the Year for his world-renowned performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was named Brand Ambassador of IAM Worldwide Corp.’s Amazing Choco Barley drink.

The 24-year-old pride of Leveriza, Manila, became the second Olympic gold medalist to bring home the glory for the Philippines, following weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who first brought home the honor during the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Mr. Yulo scored the rare double gold recognition by topping the men’s floor exercise and vault, bringing the Philippines to a feat that has never been done by any Filipino gymnast or individual athlete before.

The historic achievement deserves no less than a grand celebration in the biggest PSA Awards Night ever mounted by the sports writing community. Aside from Mr. Yulo, the event with the theme “Golden Year, Golden Centenary” will have the country’s treasured Olympians serving as the special guests of honor. These athletes will be recognized for their hard work and discipline in bringing pride to the Philippines at the highest level of sports.

“Carlos became the top choice as the face of our popular Amazing Choco Barley powdered drink for bringing home two gold medals for the Philippines,” says IAM Worldwide President & Co-Founder Allen Marvin Yu Eder. “He is also the first gymnast to be awarded Athlete of the Year since 1997.”

“On behalf of IAM Worldwide, we are all so proud of Carlos’ global achievements,” adds Vice-President Aika Lorraine Uy. “The main ingredient of our product is pure organic barley. According to Japanese scientist Dr. Yoshihide Hagiwara, barley can supply nutritional support from birth to old age. In his years of research, he found that barley is the most excellent source of nutrients the body needs for growth, repair and well-being. It’s the perfect chocolate drink to support the needs of a world champion.”

Meanwhile, IAM Worldwide General Manager Joanna Mañego has this to say: “Aside from the Paris Olympics, Caloy also won gold medals for the individual all-around, floor exercise, vault, and parallel bar events at the 2024 Asian Championships in Uzbekistan. Our boy is an all-around champion and is the perfect ambassador to represent our delicious Amazing Choco Barley drink.”

With his unprecedented achievements in sports, Mr. Yulo wrote himself into the history books as one of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time.

“Reflecting on this amazing journey, I am ready to embrace better health together with IAM Worldwide,” says Mr. Yulo. “With the AMAZING Choco Barley Powdered Drink, I can set more goals for the coming years. Cheers to the IAM Worldwide family for supporting me.”

IAM Worldwide is a company committed to uplifting the quality of life of every Filipino. The brand is popular for its “amazing” line of everyday products such as organic barley, acai berry juice with collagen, grape juice with garcinia cambogia, healthy coffee products, plus many more.

Mr. Yulo now joins IAM Worldwide’s growing list of A-list brand ambassadors such as Piolo Pascual, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Heart Evangelista, Senator Robin Padilla, Atasha and Andres Muhlach, the nation’s girl group BINI, and more recently, Korean Superstar Ji Changwook.

Check out Carlos Yulo’s campaign for Amazing Choco Barley by following IAM Worldwide’s official social media accounts at @iamworldwidecorporation or visit their website at https://iam-worldwide.com/.

