A Filipina cybersecurity expert and a leader in Gogolook, a global leading TrustTech, has once again championed diversity in the cybersecurity field after being recognized with the Transformational Women Leader in Digital Risks award by a United Kingdom (UK)-based publication.

Recently, Mel Migriño, Gogolook Philippines Country Head and Southeast Regional Director for Information Security, was honored by Women’s Tabloid, a leading publication dedicated to comprehensive coverage and insightful news about women in business and leadership worldwide.

She was recognized alongside eight other outstanding Filipinas with prestigious leadership awards.

The recognition highlights Gogolook’s continued growth in the Philippines, driven by its expanding partnerships and strong community presence.

This success is further reflected in the growing number of users and Gogolook’s commitment to digital safety through the free use of the Whoscall, a global anti-scam application, for all Filipinos, under the campaign #DapatAllMagWhoscall.

Gogolook is the first TrustTech company to develop and launch the Fight for a Scam-Free Pilipinas advocacy and has been enabling Filipinos towards digital confidence when doing online activities.

The campaign is supported by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC), the government agency tasked with combating scams and fraud, and Scam Watch Pilipinas, a national movement dedicated to educating Filipinos.

Apart from the Women’s Tabloid, Ms. Migriño was also recognized in her third year as a Transformative CIO.

WiSAP

Moreover, the award also recognizes the community contributions and efforts of the Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP), chaired by Ms. Migriño, in strengthening its partner ecosystem. Further, WiSAP also focuses in Youth Empowerment through its WiSAP Youth Program.

Over the past three years, she has led WiSAP’s initiatives to educate and mentor women, empowering them to become digital risk leaders while making a significant impact in the communities.

WiSAP provides foundational cybersecurity courses and develops educational materials to help underserved communities adopt essential online safety practices. This nonprofit organization is the first local organization to be accredited as partner of the Global Forum of Cyber Expertise based in Netherlands.

The organization also continues its fight against human trafficking and deepfakes by educating selected government agencies and academic institutions on how these threats are evolving through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the use of generative adversarial networks (GANs).

Upon receiving the award, Ms. Migriño expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to intensify efforts against online scams in the Philippines.

“I would like to thank Women’s Tabloid for this honor,” Ms. Migriño said in an interview.

“With this, on behalf of Gogolook and WiSAP, we will actively launch more campaigns and initiatives to combat online scams and ensure the digital safety of Filipinos,” she added.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.